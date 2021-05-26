Cancel
Public Health

An Epidemiologist Confirms That the CDC Director Misrepresented Her Study of Outdoor COVID-19 Transmission

By Jacob Sullum
Reason.com
 15 days ago
After Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), was criticized for grossly exaggerating the risk of outdoor COVID-19 transmission, she said she was relying on a study published in "one of our top infectious disease journals." But as I noted a couple of weeks ago, Walensky misrepresented that study, which was published by The Journal of Infectious Diseases in February, in several significant ways. Today New York Times columnist David Leonhardt, who first called attention to Walensky's hyperbole, reports that a co-author of the study agrees the CDC director's gloss was misleading.

Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.

#Cdc#Epidemiologists#Covid 19#Disease Prevention#Scientific Studies#Case Studies#Disease Control#New York Times#Senate#Twitter#Cdc Officials#Covid 19 Infections#Multiple Studies#Meta Analysis#Work Related Cases#Covid 19 Cases#Outdoor Transmissions#Extreme Caution#Cautious Guidelines#Misclassification
