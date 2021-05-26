Officials investigate racist issue at girls basketball game

CONNELL, Wash. (AP) — A school district in eastern Washington state is investigating offensive conduct at a girls basketball game, at which fans were seen and heard making monkey sounds and gestures at Black players from Zillah High School.

KXLY-TV reports that the North Franklin School District is investigating the incident from last Saturday’s game in the town of Connell.

“The North Franklin Athletic Director was made aware of inappropriate remarks and gestures from Connell students in the bleachers,” the district said in a post on Facebook. The school district said it began an immediate investigation “including interviews, gathering of statements, and review of game film and social media.”

On its own Facebook page, Connell High School posted that no students will be allowed at games until the investigation is complete.

“Any show of racism is inexcusable and will not be tolerated in our district,” said NFSD Superintendent Jim Jacobs. “We take these allegations seriously.”

The Zillah school district also released a statement in which they said they were working with Connell officials. Zillah is located about 20 miles south of Yakima, Washington.