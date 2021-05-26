Jennie Garth Says ‘90210’ Taught Her To Be ‘Threatened By Other Women’
Garth describes the time as being “a different time and place with a lot of mixed messages for young girls.”. Girlhood is a beautiful thing. It’s a time when young women learn about themselves, the world, and the place they wish to carve out in it. It’s also a time when preconceived notions of what others believe womanhood should be (cough…men….cough) can settle into the back of girls’ brains and set up camp.www.scarymommy.com