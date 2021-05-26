Park Place Payments Defies Market Trends to Close $1.5M Seed Round During Year of Decreased Funding for Women-Led Companies

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.