Park Place Payments Defies Market Trends to Close $1.5M Seed Round During Year of Decreased Funding for Women-Led Companies

By Park Place Payments, Curate Capital
 16 days ago

LOS ANGELES, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Park Place Payments, a female-founded fintech building a new payment processing experience for businesses while also closing the wealth gap for women who join its sales force, announces a $1.5 million seed funding round led by Curate Capital. The company closed the round...

The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/
