NBA Hall of Fame Center and Solar Evangelist Bill Walton Joining the Fight to Save Solar in California from the Utility Profit Grab

If politicians wanted to kill rooftop solar energy production in California, they could not find a better vehicle than a proposed new law known as Assembly Bill 1139. This is a brainchild of Democratic Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez of San Diego, previously best known for authoring AB 5, another destructive bill she pushed into law in 2019 only to see her legislative colleagues a year later rescind many of its onerous provisions. AB 5 was despised, especially by folks it was supposed to help.