NBA Hall of Fame Center and Solar Evangelist Bill Walton Joining the Fight to Save Solar in California from the Utility Profit Grab

By Stellar Solar
The Press
 16 days ago

SAN DIEGO, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bill Walton, iconic NBA legend, broadcaster, and current Solar Evangelist for San Diego-based Stellar Solar -- has teamed up with the California Solar and Storage Association (CALSSA) and a growing coalition of solar consumers and environmentalists to staunchly oppose AB 1139 (Gonzalez). Their joint efforts will bolster the fight against the utility-backed legislation that would kill the residential and commercial rooftop solar industry in California and the 65,000+ jobs that go with it.

The Press

Brentwood, CA
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/
