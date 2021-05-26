NBA Hall of Fame Center and Solar Evangelist Bill Walton Joining the Fight to Save Solar in California from the Utility Profit Grab
SAN DIEGO, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bill Walton, iconic NBA legend, broadcaster, and current Solar Evangelist for San Diego-based Stellar Solar -- has teamed up with the California Solar and Storage Association (CALSSA) and a growing coalition of solar consumers and environmentalists to staunchly oppose AB 1139 (Gonzalez). Their joint efforts will bolster the fight against the utility-backed legislation that would kill the residential and commercial rooftop solar industry in California and the 65,000+ jobs that go with it.www.thepress.net