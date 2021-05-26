Contrast Security's State of Application Security in Financial Services Report Finds 75% of Application Security Budgets Are Rising in 2021 Due to Frequent Application Attacks

Just 3% of organizations have real-time visibility into runtime vulnerabilities, as multicloud environments, Kubernetes, and DevSecOps drive digital transformation. Software intelligence company Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) announced today the findings of an independent global survey of 700 CISOs, which reveals the rising adoption of cloud-native architectures, DevOps, and agile methodologies has broken traditional approaches to application security. As organizations shift more responsibility “left” to developers to accelerate innovation, increasingly complex IT ecosystems and outdated security tooling can slow releases by leaving blind spots and forcing teams to manually triage countless alerts, many of which are false positives reflecting vulnerabilities in libraries that are not used in production. Organizations are calling for a new approach that is optimized for multicloud environments, Kubernetes, and DevSecOps. The complimentary report, Precise, automatic risk and impact assessment is key for DevSecOps, is available for download here.