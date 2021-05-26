Roxanne S. Austin Elected to Freshworks Board of Directors

HONG KONG, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. ("UCLOUDLINK" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: UCL), the world's first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, today announced its board of directors (the "Board") has appointed Prof. Ying Kong as an independent director, effective June 9, 2021. Prof. Kong will also serve as a member of the audit committee of the Board, a member and the chairman of the compensation committee of the Board, and a member of the nominating and corporate governance committee of the Board. Also effective June 9, 2021, Mr. Zhigang Du resigned as a director of the Company and a member of the audit committee of the Board for personal reasons. In addition, Mr. Zhiping Peng stepped down as a member and the chairman of the compensation committee of the Board. And Mr. Chaohui Chen stepped down as a member of the nominating and corporate governance committee of the Board. Mr. Zhiping Peng will continue to serve as the chairman of the Board, and Mr. Chaohui Chen will continue to serve as a director of the Board.