Roxanne S. Austin Elected to Freshworks Board of Directors

By Freshworks
Posted by 
The Press
The Press
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Freshworks Inc., a leading software company empowering businesses to delight their customers and employees, announced the expansion of its board of directors with the addition of Roxanne S. Austin, who was elected independent director. Austin brings more than 30 years of experience...

The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

