Vikings coach Mike Zimmer is expecting a good turnout from the Purple when the NFL's offseason program moves into Phase 2 with on-field instruction starting Monday. "It's voluntary, so guys, if they don't show up, they don't show up," Zimmer said Saturday during rookie minicamp. "But I don't think that's going to be the case. The communication that I've had and heard through the guys, I think they like being here, they like being around each other, they like coming to work and trying to get better. But if they don't show up, we coach the guys who are here. That's what we do."