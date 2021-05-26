Cancel
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Aterian, Inc. (ATER) f/k/a Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (MWK) Investors

The Press
 16 days ago
LOS ANGELES, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Aterian, Inc. f/k/a Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. ("Aterian" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ATER, MWK) securities between December 1, 2020 and May 3, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Aterian investors have until July 12, 2021 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

