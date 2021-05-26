The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Aterian, Inc. (ATER) f/k/a Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (MWK) Investors

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a securities class action lawsuit against Frequency, Inc. (FREQ) - Get Report ("Frequency" or the "Company") and its Chief Executive Officer, David Lucchino, alleging violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act (15 U.S.C. §§78j(b) and 78t(a)) and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder (17 C.F.R. §240.10b-5). If you purchased Frequency common stock between November 16, 2020, and March 22, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), and have suffered a loss, realized or unrealized, you are encouraged to contact Joe Pettigrew for additional information at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.