Durabook S14I Laptop With In-Vehicle Dock Meets the Needs of Public Safety Professionals

With more than 1.4 billion devices in use, Apple has become a household name in technology. Anyone who is familiar with the Apple ecosystem will commend the functionality and interoperability of Apple devices. Made possible by the distinctive practice of making its own operating system and hardware, this seamless integration of devices has made Apple quite popular in BYOD environments, which are steadily gaining popularity. Apple’s macOS continues to be one of the most widely used operating systems in the world for desktops and laptops, second only to Windows.