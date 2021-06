BROOKFIELD (CBS 58)--Brookfield Academy becomes a real hybrid of school and camp over the course of the next few months. And right on cue. It’s the start of June, a busy time for youngsters to explore as campers rather than students. “Discovery Kids Camp” lets the kiddos do just that. Six different weekly sessions will be offered, each with specific topics ranging from space, under the sea, transportation, food, dinosaurs, and children’s authors and illustrators. Those with the camp say this is the way to keep the kids intrigued and learning while the academic classrooms are dark.