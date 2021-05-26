Hear what John Warner said he wants his legacy to be

Sunny Hostin tore into Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) for voting against a bipartisan January 6 commission, questioning how she could “not want to find out the truth.”. “Some members of Congress are trying to rewrite history, comparing it to a normal tourist visit rather than the insurrection that we all witnessed. Live. You were there that day in the chamber and you called it horrible and not the America you know. So how can you not want to find out the truth about it so that something like that never, ever occurs again in our history?” Hostin said.