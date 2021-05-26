Hear what John Warner said he wants his legacy to be

Cancel
In an October 2017 interview with CNN's Dana Bash, former Virginia Sen. John Warner talked about what he wanted his political legacy to be after 30 years of serving in the Senate.

Roanoke County, VAGoDanRiver.com

The lost grace of John Warner

When former U.S. Sen. John Warner passed away last week at age 94, there were many tributes about how Warner represented a bygone era of politics that was less polarizing and more, well, gentlemanly. We use that term advisedly because Warner was not one to run an old boy’s club....
Alexandria, VAalextimes.com

Longtime U.S. Senator John Warner dies at 94

John Warner, a former Republican U.S. senator, died at his Alexandria home on May 25 due to a heart ailment. He was 94. Widely known throughout his five terms for his innate ability to garner support on both sides of the political aisle, Warner ultimately left his mark as someone who operated with patience, curiosity and a deep mastery of the Senate process.
Virginia StateDaily Times

RIP John Warner, a bipartisan Republican

John Warner, a Republican who served in the U.S. Senate for 30 years and died May 26 at 94 in his home state of Virginia, said this about his Democratic colleagues: “We had political disagreements and fought on the Senate floor. But at day’s end we shared a drink, talked as friends, and we found common cause, solving problems and serving the American public.”
Culpeper County, VACulpeper Star Exponent

EDITORIAL: Remembering John W. Warner, 'a consummate statesman'

”Politics be damned! Let’s consider what’s best for the men and women of this great state and their families and children.”—U.S. Sen. John Warner, R-Va. In February 2004, Virginia’s senior senator held a news conference in Richmond to announce support of a package of tax increases, boosts in fees and budget cuts to improve schools, health care and transportation. The Republican backed the sweeping $1.4 billion proposal pushed by a Democratic governor, which ultimately cleared the GOP-controlled General Assembly after a bruising battle.
Congress & CourtsFalls Church News-Press

Beyer Issues Statement On Passing of John Warner

U.S. Representative Don Beyer (D-VA) issued the following statement earlier this week on the passing of former U.S. Senator John Warner:. “John Warner was a great American who served his country in World War II, the Korean War, and as Navy Secretary, and served Virginia in the Senate for thirty years. I am proud to have been his friend, and he was instrumental in my career and in those of so many others. John’s bipartisan spirit that put country and Commonwealth over party epitomizes what Virginians want in their leaders, and his fair mindedness and generosity were legendary. He was a lovely man, and I will miss him.”
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Column: That time in France when Sen. John Warner hoisted me on his shoulders. And no one took a photo.

Remember back a long, long time ago, before the cellphone and the selfie, before Instagram and TikTok, way back when not every photo-worthy memory was preserved in a photo? It was during those Dark Ages that I met John Warner, the longtime Republican U.S. senator from Virginia who died a few days ago. The year was 1984, and I was a reporter at the Orlando Sentinel, dispatched to Normandy to ...
Congress & Courtscoloradopolitics.com

BIDLACK | A salute to Republicans like John Warner

My regular reader (Hi Jeff!) will likely recall that I often spend time in these columns excoriating the modern Republican Party for becoming little more than the party of Trump. Principled Republicans, at least on the national level, seem few and far between. Recall, please, the remarkable floor speech that then Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, in the wake of the insurrection attack on Jan. 6.
Congress & Courtsprincewilliamtimes.com

GUEST COLUMN: Sen. John W. Warner: an appreciation

One secret of successful celebrities is knowing when and how to walk away, the graceful exit to live life outside the limelight. The great ones do it instinctively: Paul Newman, Greta Garbo, Michael Jordan, Joe DiMaggio. Sen. John W. Warner had that gift. As he closed out his fifth consecutive...
Stafford County, VAFree Lance-Star

ROB HEDELT: Statesman John Warner made an impression

Several different scenes popped into my head last week when I learned that former U.S. Sen. John Warner had died. One was from decades ago and happened in Lexington while I was a student at Washington and Lee University. The vision is locked in memory of him coming into a school building with Elizabeth Taylor on his arm.
