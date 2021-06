See a list of all the Class of 2021 graduates in the keepsake edition here. Tell me a little bit about you. “I have been a student at Pinecrest for 13 years. I have been involved in student government, academic clubs, service clubs, and multiple sports. Wrestling is one of my passions and I will be joining the Black Knight Army Wrestling team. I am the 9th out of 11 children. I am excited to join my family’s tradition of military service. My father served in the Navy, and my sister is currently in the Navy Nurse Corps. I have a brother that is an Army chaplain and one that I will be joining at West Point.”