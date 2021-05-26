Cancel
Animals

Termites Causing Problems in Southern U.S.

By Associated Press
News Radio 710 KEEL
 15 days ago
BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — Thick swarms of termites are appearing nightly throughout south Mississippi, signaling that their mating season is underway. The Sun Herald reports that the winged insects — often called swarmers — are likely Formosan termites. The Mississippi State University Extension Service says the species arrived in Mississippi in the mid-1980s. The Louisiana State University College of Agriculture says Formosan termites are also found in Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, Georgia, Florida and the Carolinas. The Formosans swarm at dusk and are strongly attracted to lights. Experts say that swarms around a house do not necessarily mean the home is infested by termites, but should be a reminder to have the home inspected.

News Radio 710 KEEL

News 710 KEEL has the best news coverage for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

