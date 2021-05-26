Oliver Space Raises $13M in Series A Financing to Ignite a Movement Toward Flexible Home Furnishing

SAN DIEGO and BOSTON, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Building on the success of San Diego Biotechnology Network (SDBN) in person and virtual networking events and resources for life science professionals in California, SDBN Founder Mary Canady is launching Biotech Networks to catalyze industry connections globally. Biotech Networks will combine speed networking techniques refined by the SDBN during its 13-year history with virtual platforms developed during the COVID-19 pandemic to connect life science professionals within and between geographic clusters. Biotech Networks and a Boston/Cambridge Massachusetts hub will launch at Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) 2021 convention during a virtual speed networking event June 15th, with hybrid virtual and in person events in California and Boston occurring later in the year.