C3 Launches Kumi, Next Wildly Popular Delivery-focused Concept Featuring Nori Tacos And Sushi

 15 days ago

LOS ANGELES, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- C3 (Creating Culinary Communities), a revolutionary food and beverage platform by CEO and founder Sam Nazarian, is expanding offerings of its wildly popular delivery-focused restaurant brands with the introduction of Japanese-inspired nori taco and sushi concept Kumi. The first of ten C3 culinary concepts to debut this year, Kumi joins Krispy Rice, Umami Burger and Sam's Crispy Chicken as trademarks of C3's rapidly expanding food empire.

ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/
