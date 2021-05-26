Databricks Unveils Delta Sharing, the World's First Open Protocol for Real-Time, Secure Data Sharing and Collaboration Between Organizations

Today, we announced the launch of the Databricks Feature Store, the first of its kind that has been co-designed with Delta Lake and MLflow to accelerate ML deployments. It inherits all of the benefits from Delta Lake, most importantly: data stored in an open format, built-in versioning and automated lineage tracking to facilitate feature discovery. By packaging up feature information with the MLflow model format, it provides lineage information from features to models, which facilitates end-to-end governance and model retraining when data changes. At model deployment, the models look up features from the Feature Store directly, significantly simplifying the process of deploying new models and features.