Barbachano International Earns Top 30 Ranking in Prestigious Forbes' list for Recruiting Excellence
SAN DIEGO, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Barbachano International (BIP), the premier Executive Search and leadership advisory firm with a focus on diversity, is pleased to announce it has been selected by Forbes' to America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms 2021 list for the fifth consecutive year, moving up 9 spots and currently ranking #27 in America and #3 on the West Coast and California.www.thepress.net