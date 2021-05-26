Barbachano International Earns Top 30 Ranking in Prestigious Forbes' list for Recruiting Excellence

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. — Tractor Supply Company has been included on Forbes’ 2021 “America’s Best Employers for New Graduates” list for the second year in a row. “Tractor Supply strives to be a place where all Team Members feel welcomed, can contribute and find success,” said Melissa Kersey, Tractor Supply’s executive vice president, chief human resources officer. “We know that our young professionals, especially, seek ample training, social connection and meaningful work that allows them to grow and develop both personally and professionally. We are thrilled to be recognized by Forbes for the second year in a row for our efforts to make Tractor Supply a great place for new graduates to work. With our Mission and Values at the forefront, we will continue to prioritize ways to support and engage all Team Members and advance our culture.”