It was a little over a year since we lost our first family dog, the house felt empty, our kids are now adults, so my wife Theresa started looking at some rescue dogs over at One of a Kind Pets. They do a phenomenal job rescuing and saving animal lives. I just finished work for the day and walked into our living room and Theresa told me "Hey, check out this three-legged dog named Charlie". I said okay, with my first reaction internally saying no way! Well, that lasted all about a few seconds after I saw his photo on their website.