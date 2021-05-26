Biden should restore asylum protections in full

On her recent trip to Guatemala and Mexico, Vice President Kamala Harris urged Central Americans to skip the journey to the U.S. border and apply for refuge from inside their home countries. She pointed to a forthcoming “resource center” that will ostensibly help refugees in the region do just this — echoing a line other senior administration officials have adopted in recent months. Instead of arriving at the southern U.S. border, as President Biden himself has asserted, Central Americans should seek forms of protection in the U.S. that are available from inside their home countries.