Cheney, KS

Area lakes will be busy this holiday weekend

 15 days ago
CHENEY, Kan. — It will be another busy weekend at the area lakes as the first big bash of summer kicks off Friday. Officials with both Cheney State Park and Kanopolis State Park say people haven't been waiting for the holiday to hit the lakes. Kanopolis officials say they have been sold out of camp sites every weekend since Easter. The park still has some walk-in camping available for the weekend on a first come, first served basis. All campsites and boat docks are open.

