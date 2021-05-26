Cancel
Ariana Grande Looks Stunning in First Shared Wedding Photos

By Jacklyn Krol
Cover picture for the article

Ariana Grande tied the knot—and she's got the pics to prove it!. On Wednesday (May 26), the "Rain on Me" singer shared the first photos from her and Dalton Gomez's May 15, 2021 wedding. The nuptials took place at Grande's home in Montecito, California. Posting on Instagram, Grande shared three...

Q 96.1 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

CelebritiesTODAY.com

Ariana Grande is married! Here are the details

Grande, 27, tied the knot with her fiancé, Dalton Gomez, 25, five months after they announced their engagement. The "7 Rings" singer's representative confirmed the news Monday. "They got married," Grande's rep said in a statement to NBC News. "It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The...
Relationshipsabc17news.com

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are officially married

Congratulations and best wishes to the newly married Ariana Grande. A representative for the singer told CNN Monday that Grande and real estate agent Dalton Gomez have officially tied the knot. “It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love,”...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Dalton Gomez: Who is Ariana Grande’s husband? Mystery surrounds real estate agent who stayed out of spotlight

Ariana Grande has married Dalton Gomez in an intimate ceremony after dating for a little over a year.The couple tied the knot over the weekend, according to TMZ, which first reported that Grande, 27, and Gomez, 25, married at her home in Montecito in front of 20 guests.The small ceremony seems fitting for the couple, who have kept their relationship relatively private both before and after publicly confirming they were dating in May 2020.This is everything to know about Gomez, a luxury real estate agent from California.What does he do and what is his net worth?Gomez, who was born and...
Celebritiesradionowindy.com

Ariana Grande Wedding Pictures Are Here!

Ariana Grande recently surprised everyone by pulling off a secret wedding to her now-husband Dalton Gomez! It was reported that it was a small, intimate ceremony but it was perfect and full of love. But now pictures from the wedding day are online and we can finally see for ourselves that It really happened.
Celebritieswkzo.com

Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Pop star Ariana Grande married her real estate agent boyfriend in California over the weekend, some five months after the couple got engaged, the singer’s representatives and TMZ.com said on Monday. Grande, 27, tied the knot with Dalton Gomez, 25, whom she started dating in January...
Beauty & Fashiontribuneledgernews.com

Ariana Grande had 'pact' with Vera Wang over wedding gown

Ariana Grande asked Vera Wang to design her wedding gown "a few years ago". The 'Positions' singer married Dalton Gomez in a secret ceremony at their house in Montecito, California, earlier this month and on Wednesday (26.05.21) a series of images from the couple's big day were released, showing off the 27-year-old bride's stunning dress for the first time.
Beauty & Fashionwmagazine.com

Ariana Grande Wore Custom Vera Wang and a Ponytail for Her Wedding

When it comes to American wedding dress designers, Vera Wang is still number one. When it comes to Ariana Grande hairstyle choices, the trusty ponytail still reigns supreme. So it should be of little surprise that Ariana Grande decided to pair a custom column gown from Vera Wang with her hair half-up in a ponytail for her recent surprise wedding.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Ariana Grande Passionately Kisses Dalton Gomez & Debuts Her Wedding Dress In 1st Photos

Eleven days after secretly tying the knot, Ariana Grande shared the first photos from her wedding, which finally gave fans a look at her stunning dress. Ariana Grande gave fans an inside look at her secret wedding to Dalton Gomez on May 26. More than a week after the two tied the knot on May 15, Ari took to Instagram to share photos from the nuptials The first picture features Ariana and Dalton with their arms wrapped around each other as they share a romantic and passionate kiss. From there, there are various PDA and candid shots, as well another set of images.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Week

Ariana Grande channeled Audrey Hepburn for her at-home wedding

Ari is nothing if not on brand. Though Ariana Grande is keeping her relationship with Dalton Gomez relatively private compared to past loves, thankfully she did let Vogue document their wedding. The pop star rocked her signature ponytail look in a half-up style, topped with a bow and veil reminiscent of her idol, Audrey Hepburn in Funny Face. Vera Wang designed her custom silk empire waist gown, and she wore one earring upside down, intended as a symbol of her highs and lows and her Sweetener era.
MusicKTVB

Ariana Grande Looks Stunning at iHeartRadio Music Awards in First Appearance Since Marrying Dalton Gomez

The 27-year-old singer was absolutely glowing at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards at the The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday, marking her first public event since tying the knot to Dalton Gomez. Grande -- who received four nominations this year, including Female Artist of the Year, and was part of two socially voted categories -- wowed in a deep purple gown with a center cut-out as she sang "Save Your Tears" with The Weekend.
CelebritiesScreenrant.com

The Voice: Ariana Grande Performs at Awards Show After Private Wedding

Ariana Grande, a soon-to-be coach on The Voice, performed at an awards show after her private wedding. Grande performed at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Before the awards show, The Voice's Grande tied the knot with beau Dalton Gomez. Grande’s performance quickly put her back under the public gaze for her vocals and fashion. Many fans were here for it. Read on to find out more about Grande’s first performance as a married woman.
Celebritiesfoxbangor.com

Ariana Grande’s Wedding Gift from PETA is a Vegan Tandem Bike

PETA wants Ariana Grande to take a ride … on them — hence the sweet vegan tandem bicycle (yeah, that’s a thing) she just got as a wedding gift and token of appreciation. The animal rights org is sending Ariana and her new hubby, Dalton Gomez, a cool tandem bike, which features a faux leather seat … and is built from parts and paint that didn’t use any animal products, of course.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Fans React to Gwen Stefani's Unusual Brown and Blond Hairstyle

Singer-songwriter Gwen Stefani stunned her fans with a new debut look opting for an uncommon brown and blond hairstyle ahead of the singing competition finale. Gwen Stefani debut an unusual brown and blond style recently on her Instagram account, striking a fierce pose while showing off her new hairdo. "Performing...
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Ariana Grande's wedding dress is b.e.a.u-tiful

Ariana Grande's wedding dress pictures are finally here - praise be! Yup, over a week after news broke that Ariana Grande married Dalton Gomez in a secret ceremony, we now have the wedding photos (taken by Stefan Kohli) to swoon over and, of course, they're mega chic. The first post...
Beauty & FashionVanity Fair

Ariana Grande’s Vera Wang Wedding Dress Was the Result of a Pact Made With the Designer Years Ago

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez’s intimate wedding ceremony was full of romantic, personal touches and special family moments. The pop star gave Vogue an inside look at her nuptials, offering a handful of never-before-seen photos and details about the event. Grande wanted to channel Audrey Hepburn’s elegance for the occasion, wearing a custom Vera Wang Haute gown. The dress was actually the result of a pact she made with the designer at the Met Gala years ago when Wang promised she’d be the one to make her look for the big day. The end result was a lily white, silk charmeuse, empire-waist column gown with a sculpted neckline, exposed bra-strap closure, and a plunging back accessorized with a bubble veil with a small satin bow accent at the top and custom Giuseppe Zanotti heels with an enormous platform. Grande also wore a pair of Lorraine Schwartz pearl and diamond earrings to match her engagement ring, wearing one upside down as an homage to her Sweetener era aesthetic. The upside-down motif also has special significance to the singer, who explained that it’s meant to represent the lowest moments in her life that have led her to where and who she is today.
Celebritieswfav951.com

Ariana Grande Congratulates Her Brother On His Engagement

Ariana Grande took to Instagram to send best wishes to her older brother, Frankie on his engagement. She wrote: “I love you both so much. Congratulations to two of the most incredible men I know.”. Frankie, 38, is a dancer, actor, singer and activist who has enjoyed stints on Broadway...