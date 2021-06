Stéphane Rinderknech has proven his mettle. The executive began helming L’Oréal USA in January 2020 and eight weeks later — boom! — the coronavirus crisis struck. “Last year was that perfect storm, where you come into this job, don’t even know the people — the leaders around you, the employees — you didn’t have time to build those connections, relationships and that trust that is needed when you have to maneuver such a big boat through this kind of storm,” he said, speaking with Jenny B. Fine, executive editor, beauty, at WWD and Beauty Inc. “So you really find out a lot about yourself.”