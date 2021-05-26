Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Kumi Brand Image

By C3 by sbe
Posted by 
The Press
The Press
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

C3 Launches Kumi, Next Wildly Popular Delivery-focused Concept Featuring Nori Tacos And Sushi. LOS ANGELES, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- C3 (Creating Culinary Communities), a revolutionary food and beverage platform by CEO and founder Sam Nazarian, is expanding offerings of its wildly popular delivery-focused restaurant brands with the introduction of Japanese-inspired nori taco and sushi concept Kumi. The first of ten C3 culinary concepts to debut this year, Kumi joins Krispy Rice, Umami Burger and Sam's Crispy Chicken as trademarks of C3's rapidly expanding food empire.

www.thepress.net
The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
620
Followers
17K+
Post
60K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurant Brands#Food And Beverage#Food Drink#Popular Brands#Japanese#Sam S Crispy Chicken#C3 Launches Kumi#Culinary Concepts#Sushi Los Angeles#Offerings#Tacos#Prnewswire#Ceo#Launches#Food Empire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Trademarks
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
BusinessTrendHunter.com

Branded Drive-In Initiatives

In honor of summer and National Drive-In Movie Day, Coca-Cola is inviting Americans to celebrate the summer with the launch of its new poetic packaging designed to evoke "all the feels" of summer. The brand will be at the country’s oldest drive-in theater, Shankweiler's Drive-In Theater (located in Orefield, PA) to create an unforgettable movie experience.
Home & Gardenmyrtlebeachsc.com

Enhancing Brand Image: A Guide For Entrepreneurs

In a world where competition is fierce, it’s essential for brands to be able to stand out from the crowd. There are many factors to consider when trying to turn heads and encourage customers to choose your business. One of the most important is brand image. In this guide, we’ll discuss how to enhance your brand image.
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Branded Collab Canvas Sneakers

COMME des GARÇONS PLAY and Converse join forces to work on new tonal iterations of the Chuck 70 sneaker model. The two new options include Steel Gray and Blue Quartz. The silhouette prepares for the warmer season as the canvas sneakers are spotlighted by the black heart emblem on the upper.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
DFW Community News

Brand Spotlight: Collagen For Her

The supplement world can be overwhelming. Being a woman, it seems that there are so many options, most of which are geared towards weight loss. I just want to be healthier, not lose10 pounds in one week! How healthy can that be anyway? Well, great minds think alike, and Co-Founder Kaitlyn Rackens of Collagen For Her, felt the same way! Let’s take a dive into the Collagen For Her products and why they are the best option for women.
Drinksimbibemagazine.com

Brand New Antique

A sweet and smoky take on the French 75. In this riff on the classic French 75, Phoenix beverage director Mat Snapp reached for a smoky gunpowder green tea. “Great Cognac is soft and smooth and delicate—it begs for softer citrus like Meyer lemon and subtle sweet notes of clover honey,” says Snapp. “The aromatics of the gunpowder green tea, both as garnish and in the honey syrup, give off a musty, floral, oaky note that pulls the barrel age out of the Rémy Martin 1738.”
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Tropically Flavored Citrus Sodas

These new Mountain Dew sodas are being launched by the brand for its 'Summer of Baja' promotion that are arriving alongside additional products for consumers to pick up. The new sodas include the MTN Dew Baja Flash and the MTN Dew Baja Punch, which are both bursting with tropically inspired flavors. The products build on the success of the original MTN Dew Baja Blast soda that was originally launched as an exclusive flavor available only at Taco Bell locations before a wider launch.
Skin CareAugusta Free Press

Beauty brands with customizable bundles

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Everything about you is unique. Sure, we share some things in common with each other. We live, where we shop, what we watch on Netflix — but no one on planet earth is exactly like you. No one shares your specific combination of skin, hair, eyes, style, or vision. So why would you settle for beauty products designed for the masses?
Moviesprweek.com

Brand film comes of age

The sixth iteration of our Brand Film Awards took place virtually this week and showcased a genre that has evolved immeasurably over that time. In the early years of the awards, too many films featured awkward product placements inserted because brand managers thought they needed to mirror advertising techniques. It was as if they made the film and went back in having watched it to insert the obligatory statement from the brand.
EconomyPosted by
HackerNoon

Starting To Know: The Anatomy Of The Brand

In a wide pool of digital magazines, Starting To Know is a relatively new entry, but surely not unprepared or ill-equipped. Every feature and characteristic entailed in this particular magazine speaks for itself. Logo. If you have a sight of a keen observer, you will notice that the logo tells...
Businesssgbonline.com

Weyco Acquires Forsake Brand

Weyco Group Inc. announced that it had acquired substantially all of the operating assets and certain liabilities of Forsake, Inc., a distributor of outdoor footwear. The principal assets acquired were inventory, accounts receivable and intellectual property, including the Forsake brand name. The aggregate purchase price was approximately $2.5 million, plus contingent payments paid annually over a period of five years, depending on Forsake achieving certain performance measures. At the acquisition date, the company’s preliminary estimate of the discounted fair value of the contingent payments is approximately $1.75 million in total. The transaction was funded with the company’s available cash.
Banner County, NEwesternnebraskaobserver.net

BRANDING DAY IN BANNER

It was a perfect late May branding day in Banner County as Brady Cross roped the calf and Brad Hottell and Forrest Hendrickson wrestled the animal into position.
Apparelprunderground.com

The 2021 Gian Ferrente Leather Collection For Urban Lifestyles Is Out In Stores Now

Gian Ferrente has been well known for producing leather goods of top-notch quality and has the experience of over 39 years to back their reputation. This brand started in 1982 and, ever since then, it has been collaborating with Italian designers to produce leather bags, leather cases, wallets, luggage, etc. For years, Gian Ferrente has been receiving appreciation for its exceptional work and craftsmanship skills in producing premium leather products. Their newest leather collection of 2021 includes RFID slim wallets which come in 3 types; slim, slim plus, and slim clip. It also includes a cardholder, a laptop briefcase in which the largest size is a 15-inch MacBook, two sling bag designs, and one tablet bag.
Edwardsville, ILTelegraph

Riverbend duo launch Social Grace Vodka

EDWARDSVILLE — Two friends, Denise Arendell and Christa Guilbeault, locally have launched Social Grace Vodka, a spirits brand with a splash of philanthropy. “In March of 2020, as our world began to shut down, Christa and I had one last dinner together,” Arendell said. “We were discussing ways to broaden our reach and extend our passion for charitable giving, since so many of our local nonprofits were canceling their fundraising events.”
CarsTrendHunter.com

Streetwear-Branded Camping Chairs

The style of streetwear brand Stüssy collided with the pragmatism of outdoors brand Helinox to create the Stüssy x Helinox chair. The camping chair is made from high-quality tent fabric that is comfortable and durable. The Stüssy x Helinox chair uses a dyed mesh design that is perfect to sink into and lounge in for long periods. The chair's earthy tones and Stüssy detailing effortlessly blend the urban and natural worlds.
weandthecolor.com

Green City Branding by Fugitiva

Graphic design and brand development by Fugitiva for Green City, a company with the aim to create better, greener cities by using underutilized square footage on top of buildings. Fugitiva is a graphic design studio with offices in Mexico and London. They provide creative solutions across the branding spectrum. Just...
Economyasmmdigital.com

What Is Brand Voice?

As you go about cultivating your online presence, it’s important you pay close attention to what’s known as your brand voice. Maybe you’ve heard of brand voice before but haven’t paid too close attention to it. Don’t underestimate its importance, however — a strong, memorable brand voice is a key part of standing out among others in the overly saturated social media world.
Apparelcowboysindians.com

Brand Spotlight: Durango Boots

When a boot-making brand combines more than 50 years of experience with a commitment to innovation, the result is not only good for the company itself, it’s good for the entire Western industry. We talked with Durango Boots Marketing Manager, Erin DeLong, about the company’s long history, its future and...
Newport Beach, CAbizjournals

Newport Beach CBD brand expands into 300+ Circle K locations

Newport Beach, California-based wellness and CBD brand Wild By Nature is now distributing its products at more than 300 Circle K convenience store locations. The company said it will initially be available in locations in Florida “with hundreds more retail outlets on the horizon.”. Wild by Nature said its entrance...
Petsruralintelligence.com

Brand New Horse Barn

In Torrington, a country home has four bedrooms and three baths with an updated kitchen, a large dining room and living room with a wood stove. A loft offers an office space with its own private balcony. There's a studio space attached to the two-car garage. Outside, there is plenty of space for pasture and even room for a riding ring, should you choose to add to the brand new four-stall horse barn. Listed at $529,900 by Coldwell Banker Realty.
BusinessPosted by
Daily Herald

DFS adds three new food service brands

MOUNT PROSPECT -- Diversified Foodservice Supply LLC, a distributor of maintenance, repair and operating supplies to the food service industry, said it has created three new brands. The Mavrik brand will offer food service replacement parts and service supplies. The Franklin brand will offer food prep supplies, smallwares and accessories...