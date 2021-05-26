Kumi Brand Image

The supplement world can be overwhelming. Being a woman, it seems that there are so many options, most of which are geared towards weight loss. I just want to be healthier, not lose10 pounds in one week! How healthy can that be anyway? Well, great minds think alike, and Co-Founder Kaitlyn Rackens of Collagen For Her, felt the same way! Let’s take a dive into the Collagen For Her products and why they are the best option for women.