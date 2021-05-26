Kumi Brand Image
C3 Launches Kumi, Next Wildly Popular Delivery-focused Concept Featuring Nori Tacos And Sushi. LOS ANGELES, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- C3 (Creating Culinary Communities), a revolutionary food and beverage platform by CEO and founder Sam Nazarian, is expanding offerings of its wildly popular delivery-focused restaurant brands with the introduction of Japanese-inspired nori taco and sushi concept Kumi. The first of ten C3 culinary concepts to debut this year, Kumi joins Krispy Rice, Umami Burger and Sam's Crispy Chicken as trademarks of C3's rapidly expanding food empire.www.thepress.net