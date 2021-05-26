Cancel
Parallel Domain launches industry-first public synthetic data visualizer

By Parallel Domain
Posted by 
The Press
The Press
 15 days ago

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parallel Domain, the leading synthetic data generation platform for computer vision development, has unveiled the industry's first public synthetic data visualizer. Historically, high quality synthetic data has been inaccessible to the general public. With today's release on www.paralaldomain.com, Parallel Domain is letting machine learning engineers interact directly with fully-labeled synthetic camera and LiDAR datasets for developing better vision and perception models for autonomy applications.

www.thepress.net
The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
620
Followers
17K+
Post
60K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/
