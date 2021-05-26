Cancel
Databricks Unveils Delta Sharing, the World's First Open Protocol for Real-Time, Secure Data Sharing and Collaboration Between Organizations

Fifth major open source project initiated by Databricks launches with broad support from data providers and analytical software vendors. SAN FRANCISCO, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, at the Data + AI Summit, Databricks announced the launch of a new open source project called Delta Sharing, the world's first open protocol for securely sharing data across organizations in real time, completely independent of the platform on which the data resides. Delta Sharing is included within the open source Delta Lake project, and supported by Databricks and a broad set of data providers including Nasdaq, ICE, S&P, Precisely, Factset, Foursquare, SafeGraph, and software vendors like Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, and Tableau. It is the fifth major open source project launched by Databricks, following Apache Spark, Delta Lake, MLflow, and Koalas, and is being donated to the Linux Foundation.

Businessmartechseries.com

Qlik Expands Strategic Partnership with Databricks with Support for Delta Sharing

Qlik announced continued expansion of its strategic partnership with Databricks with support for the launch of Delta Sharing, Databricks’ open protocol for secure data sharing. Joint customers will be able to leverage the tight integration between Qlik and Databricks to more easily and securely share relevant data sets and insights with any stakeholder in their ecosystem through the cloud and platform of their choice.
Softwarethefintechtimes.com

Google Cloud Launches Datashare To Secure the Sharing of Market Data

Google Cloud has recently announced the launch of Datashare, a new analytics solution for financial services designed to empower the entire capital markets ecosystem; allowing for market data to be shared more securely and seamlessly. Datashare is built on Google Cloud analytics services like BigQuery and was introduced at the Google Cloud Financial Services Summit.
Softwaredatabricks.com

Databricks Announces the First Feature Store Co-designed with a Data and MLOps Platform

Today, we announced the launch of the Databricks Feature Store, the first of its kind that has been co-designed with Delta Lake and MLflow to accelerate ML deployments. It inherits all of the benefits from Delta Lake, most importantly: data stored in an open format, built-in versioning and automated lineage tracking to facilitate feature discovery. By packaging up feature information with the MLflow model format, it provides lineage information from features to models, which facilitates end-to-end governance and model retraining when data changes. At model deployment, the models look up features from the Feature Store directly, significantly simplifying the process of deploying new models and features.
Softwaredatabricks.com

Introducing Databricks Machine Learning: a Data-native, Collaborative, Full ML Lifecycle Solution

Today, we announced the launch of Databricks Machine Learning, the first enterprise ML solution that is data-native, collaborative, and supports the full ML lifecycle. This launch introduces a new purpose-built product surface in Databricks specifically for Machine Learning (ML) that brings together existing capabilities, such as managed MLflow, and introduces new components, such as AutoML and the Feature Store. Databricks ML provides a solution for the full ML lifecycle by supporting any data type at any scale, enabling users to train ML models with the ML framework of their choice and managing the model deployment lifecycle – from large-scale batch scoring to low latency online serving.
ElectronicsPosted by
UPI News

World's first digital fiber can collect, store, analyze data

June 3 (UPI) -- Engineers have developed the world's first digital fiber, capable of capturing, storing and analyzing a variety of data. The breakthrough technology, detailed Thursday in the journal Nature Communications, could be paired with machine learning algorithms and used to make smart fabrics to record health data and aid medical diagnosis.
Softwareusenix.org

SkillOps: Real-World Approaches in Skilling and Building World-Class Security & Technology Teams for a Remote-First World

2020 has accelerated a few trends. One—Remote/Hybrid working is here to last. Most companies are planning for it. Two—Organizations are increasingly and relentlessly moving to the cloud and more distributed computing setups with wider adoption of Cloud-Native technologies. Three—A Continuous flow of security exploits and incidents. This is not a...
Technologydatabricks.com

Congratulations to the 2021 Databricks Data Team Award Winners

During the Data + AI Summit (fka Spark + AI Summit), Databricks CEO Ali Ghodsi recognized four exceptional data teams for how they have used data, machine learning, and AI to solve some of the world’s toughest problems. The second annual Databricks Data Team Awards brought a diverse set of...
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

FINTAINIUM Announces Its New Collaboration With Visa To Add Real-time Payment Technology To Fintainium's Lineup Of Payment Solutions.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This new collaboration adds to FINTAINIUM's existing 2020 partnership with CIT's Treasury and Payments Services business. The partnership leverages CIT's advanced payments capabilities and FINTAINIUM's cloud-based platform to improve financial workflows, increase management visibility and reporting, and provide outstanding payment execution, enhancing cash-flow support for small and midsize businesses.
Technologystateofpress.com

It’s time for security teams to embrace security data lakes – TechCrunch

Dan Schoenbaum is a two-time CEO and a two-time COO in cybersecurity. Today, he is a managing partner at High Tide Advisors, a boutique consulting firm helping companies achieve greater success through go-to-market strategies and execution. Here’s a quick refresher on security operations and how we got where we are...
Electronicsproductionmachining.com

Microprocessor Controls Provide Real-Time Production Data

Logan Clutch Corp.’s LoganNet WiFi is an extension of the Logan brand of CS2001 and XT microprocessor controls that are used on over 750 Acme, Davenport, New Britain and Wickman screw machines. Real-time data such as cycle time, parts count, run time and thread check is available via Logan Controls...
Computersbcghendersoninstitute.com

The Future of Data Sharing

The benefits of sharing data means more and more of our data is centralized, potentially putting it at risk. But new models are emerging, distributing data to keep it safe while keeping all of the advantages. In this episode of the Inspiring the Next Game podcast series, we hear from...
Lifestylebiometricupdate.com

Aviation stakeholders discuss biometric data sharing and digital health pass security

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) brought aviation stakeholders together to discuss information sharing, the progress in airport biometric systems and the potential use of existing systems for digital health pass interoperability, just as Idemia deployed biometric gates to LAX. Paravision’s CEO discussed the use of facial recognition in airports during an online event, meanwhile, and more information is coming out about SITA’s recent data breach.
Technologyaithority.com

Flexify.IO Integrates Dropbox Support

The Flexify.IO multi-cloud migration service announced integration of support for Dropbox, complementing its list of storage providers. Flexify.IO, the world’s first multi-cloud storage virtualization and migration service, has announced support for Dropbox. The service allows its clients to interact with Amazon S3, Azure Blob Storage, Backblaze B2, Google Cloud Platform and a dozen other cloud providers and storage systems.
Softwareaithority.com

Snyk Builds Security Into AWS Codepipeline to Mitigate Open Source Risk for Developer and Security Teams

Snyk announced it has built an integration inside the AWS CodePipeline console. This new integration allows AWS CodePipeline users to build automated security controls into their deployment pipeline without having to leave the Amazon Web Services (AWS) console, bringing the Snyk experience directly to AWS users and empowering them to more efficiently find and fix vulnerabilities in open source code when building cloud-native applications on AWS.
Technologysiliconangle.com

Snowflake brings programmability and governance to its Data Cloud

Cloud data warehouse darling Snowflake Inc. today is expanding its Data Cloud with new platform features focused on data programmability and governance. The aim is to help customers bring even more information into their Snowflake Data Clouds as a means of obtaining more valuable business insights. At the same time,...
Softwaresiliconangle.com

NetApp simplifies hybrid cloud data management with ONTAP updates

NetApp Inc. said today it’s updating its ONTAP data management software with new capabilities and features that it says will centralize and simplify data administration across hybrid cloud environments. The company also announced updates to some of its key products powered by ONTAP, including its FlexPod converged infrastructure and its...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Consumers Can Safely Share Their Cryptoasset Investment Data With First-in-Market Capability From Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) - Get Report, a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, will enable consumers to share data on their cryptoasset holdings with their fintech apps and service providers, including a broad array of financial institutions, wealth managers, and lenders, enhancing consumers' financial management and control as cryptoasset investing reaches the mainstream.