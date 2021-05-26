Auto Industry Executives and Athletes Team Up for Pier2Pier4Kids, a 3-Day, 250-Mile Charity Cycle Event to Benefit Underserved and At-Risk Children June 25 to 27
LOS ANGELES, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The first annual Pier2Pier4Kids (P2P4Kids) philanthropic event raising money and awareness for charities that improve the lives and welfare of children in the USA, Australia and South Africa will take place June 25-27, 2021. The ride will span almost the entire coastline of Southern California, kicking off at the Santa Barbara pier and concluding three days and 250 miles later at the San Diego pier.www.thepress.net