Auto Industry Executives and Athletes Team Up for Pier2Pier4Kids, a 3-Day, 250-Mile Charity Cycle Event to Benefit Underserved and At-Risk Children June 25 to 27

The essentials The World Tour of the Hérault will take place on Thursday, all French teams and even a French team will be there. And then comes Bike Aid …. Yesterday afternoon Pavel Sivakov finished the second stage of the Tour de Suisse in Lachen soaked by Mathieu Van der Poel. The commingeois won’t be able to tell, but he would undoubtedly have preferred to ride in the Pyrenees sun like Charles Kagimu and Salim Kipkemboi. Both will be hosted on the Route d’Occitanie on Thursday and will be there, pampered like the champions they are by the Caubin family. They have multiplied the education from the small village of Avajan that their respective birthplaces (Kampala in Uganda for Charles, Eldoret in Kenya for Salim) did not have to spend a day there!