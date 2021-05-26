Leopard Imaging Launched Two Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Cameras for Safer Driving
FREMONT, Calif., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leopard Imaging Inc. (Leopard Imaging), a leading global provider of embedded camera design and manufacturing, recently launched driver monitoring system (DMS) cameras LI-OV2311-IR-GMSL2 and LI-AR0144IVEC-GMSL2 to support real-time assessment of the driver's current cognitive state. These DMS cameras help increase safety on the roads—reducing the rate of accidents caused by driver drowsiness and disengagements.www.thepress.net