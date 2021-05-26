Leopard Imaging Launched Two Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Cameras for Safer Driving

The Chinese firm Lenovo is one of the main manufacturers of tablets on the planet, because not only does it have a large market in China, but also in the West it is one of the main references in this segment, which has very different times from those of the smartphones. In this case it has launched two excellent tablets of the more premium mid-range, with a functionality that seems like a success within the uses that we could give to a tablet. And it is that in addition to being that, a quality tablet, it offers us the possibility of using it as an external monitor for our PC.