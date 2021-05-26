GoSite Names PayPal, Amazon, GoDaddy Leaders to Top Roles to Grow All-in-one Small Business Platform
SAN DIEGO, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GoSite, an all-in-one platform for small businesses selling services, today announced three top level hires - Bhavin Rawal, Randall Turner, and Gary Arnold - to further invest in supporting small business growth. The all-in-one, cloud-based platform and mobile app transforms the way small business owners run their businesses by making it easier for their customers to find, book, and pay for services online.www.thepress.net