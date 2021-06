Two Michigan students have been chosen to be a part of an elite group of high school graduates. On Thursday, U.S. Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel Cardona announced the 57th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars, recognizing 161 high school seniors for their accomplishments in academics, the arts and career and technical education fields. That's only 0.004 percent of the 3.6 million students expected to graduate from high school this year.