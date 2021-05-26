NorthShore Care Supply Gives Insight on Ways Customers Become Repeat Buyers
GREEN OAKS, Calif., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NorthShore Care Supply, the leading direct-to-consumer brand of high absorbency incontinence products in the U.S., knows how to keep customers coming back and build repeat business. By listening to feedback, and demonstrating an earnest commitment to its mission, NorthShore has established itself as a leader in empowering individuals to manage incontinence through high-quality absorbent products and caring support; an important piece of their success is the trust that customers place in NorthShore products and supplies. Listening to the consumer, speaking their language and effectively marketing to them are just a few of the steps that NorthShore takes to keep loyal customers happy.www.thepress.net