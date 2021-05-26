Cancel
Geneva, NY

Police: Geneva woman steals car in Penn Yan, faces charges in three communities

Posted by 
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 15 days ago
Police say a Geneva woman who faces charges in Canandaigua, Irondequoit, and Penn Yan was taken into custody for stealing a car in the Yates County village.

Amanda Herzig, 30, of Geneva was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

She’s accused of stealing a car in Penn Yan. However, was taken into custody by the Irondequoit Police Department on unrelated charges, then turned over to the Canandaigua Police Department where she faces additional charges.

Eventually she was turned over to police in Penn Yan to face the charges stemming from the stolen vehicle investigation.

The car has not been located yet, police said in a news release. Herzig will appear in local court in all three communities at a later date to answer various charges.

