SureSale Launches Industry-first Vehicle Inspection App

SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SureSale, which makes it easy for auto retailers, independent technicians and repair facilities to share trusted used vehicle history and real-time condition information, has launched an industry-first vehicle inspection app for automotive professionals. The app is designed to streamline the inspection process, eliminating onerous manual checklists and computer inputs, all while fueling consumer confidence and trust through the industry's most comprehensive vehicle history and condition report.

