We’re heading into our second summer of the pandemic, and Bill Gates is still barreling through books at a steady clip. The latest theme of Gates’s reading list focuses on the idea of conflict between man and nature. In a post on his personal blog, the Microsoft founder shares five books he recommends, conceding the theme may be at the top of his mind owing to his dedicated interest in solving climate change, and because of the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus. The pandemic itself mirrored this conflict, spreading like wildfire across the country and—for a time—seeming to eclipse humanity’s best efforts to control it.