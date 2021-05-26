Cancel
Richmond, ME

Brunswick teen replacing flooring at Richmond church for Eagle Scout project

By BDN Community
Bangor Daily News
 15 days ago

RICHMOND — When it came time to decide on an Eagle Scout Service Project, Joe Valliere knew immediately which organization he wanted to help. "The basis for every Eagle Scout project is it has to benefit your community. Giving back to the Church seemed like a great idea because they have sponsored my troop and hosted our meetings on their property," said the 16-year-old from Brunswick, a proud member of Troop 648 who has participated in the Scouts since the first grade. "The St. Ambrose project was a project that I thought I could successfully accomplish."

bangordailynews.com
