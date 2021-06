UNDATED – As Americans celebrate Memorial Day weekend, the American Red Cross has some safety tips to prevent tragedies. Before going in, on or around the water, every family member should become “water-smart.” This starts with learning to be safe, making good choices, and learning to swim to at least achieve the skills of water competency. Always supervise a barbecue grill when in use. Don’t add charcoal starter fluid when coals have already been ignited. Make sure everyone, including pets, stays away from the grill and keep the grill out in the open, away from the house, deck, tree branches, or anything that could catch fire.