Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlevoix County, MI

Yarrow Brown: Short term rentals affect year-round housing

By YARROW BROWN Local columnist
Traverse City Record-Eagle
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShort-term rentals are important to the economy of northern Michigan, especially for many communities in northwest Michigan. We have an abundance of natural beauty that attracts people to the area, yet many rural communities lack tourist lodging options. Converting homes to short-term rentals for vacationers on a long weekend or a week at a time is a great way to bring visitors and the resulting economic impact to our area. Those who come to our communities for vacation rentals will spend money at local businesses and may even relocate to the area someday.

www.record-eagle.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Grand Traverse County, MI
Local
Michigan Business
County
Charlevoix County, MI
City
Boyne City, MI
Local
Michigan Real Estate
Grand Traverse County, MI
Government
City
Petoskey, MI
Local
Michigan Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airbnb Rentals#Rental Housing#Vacation Rentals#Rental Property#House Rental#Short Term Rentals#Year Round Homes#Year Round Occupancy#Year Round Residents#Housing Demand#Housing North Staff#Housing Goals#Housing Stock#Tourist Lodging Options#Properties#Landlords#Property Owners#Businesses#Lower Michigan#Emmet County
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Airbnb
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
Related
Cadillac, MICadillac News

Region moving deeper into housing crisis

CADILLAC — The ongoing housing crisis in Northwest Lower Michigan is getting worse. So says Robert Carson, regional director of the community development program for Networks Northwest, who oversaw the staff that compiled a recent report on housing in the region, which includes Wexford and Missaukee counties. “The key takeaways...
Traverse City, MITraverse City Record-Eagle

TC Boom Boom Club has safety plan

TRAVERSE CITY — The boom and flash of Fourth of July fireworks are one summer tradition that could return to Traverse City in 2021. First, city commissioners must approve TC Boom Boom Club’s permit application. They previously asked for more information on how to conduct the event safely during what’s widely hoped to be the tail end of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S.
Bellaire, MIUpNorthLive.com

Businesses hope to recruit workers at Bellaire Job Fair

ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Many northern Michigan businesses in are struggling to find enough workers to help keep their doors open. But there are also thousands of Michiganders on unemployment. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, more than 23,000 are unemployed. However, the Bellaire Chamber of Commerce...
Traverse City, MIUpNorthLive.com

Local businesses respond to new mask mandate

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Northern Michigan businesses are responding after the state health department announced that fully vaccinated people will no longer need to wear a mask or physically distance in most settings. While it came as a pleasant surprise to many, some said they are not entirely...
Michigan StateMy North.com

Best Dates & Locations to Explore Northern Michigan’s Night Sky

From dark sky preserves to notable sky-watching events, find out the tips and tricks to exploring all Northern Michigan’s night sky has to offer. 30-second exposure of the Milky Way and shooting star at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore. Photo by Thomas Bos. Where to Find Dark Skies in Northern Michigan.
Traverse City, MInorthernexpress.com

The North's Workforce Housing Crisis Just Got Worse

Post-pandemic demand for employees is high. The demand for housing them is even higher. Is the ideal of “affordable housing” even possible to achieve in northern Michigan?. It’s a question that workers, employers, and housing advocates in the region have been asking for years — and in the wake of a game-changing 2020, seem increasingly farther from an optimistic answer.
Traverse City, MITraverse City Record-Eagle

Northern Living in Brief: 05/16/2021

TRAVERSE CITY — League of Women Voters Grand Traverse Area hosts a program at noon May 18 via Zoom. John Zachman, of Northwestern Michigan College, presents on the Electoral College. The event is also available through TV Channel 189 (Spectrum). Sign up at us02web.zoomus/j/82830270222. Suicide prevention training slated. TRAVERSE CITY...
Grand Traverse County, MIUpNorthLive.com

13,000 pounds of trash cleaned up in Garfield Township

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Grand Traverse County community is trying to clean up illegal dumping in its parks. So far about 13,000 pounds of garbage has been cleaned up in Garfield Township’s Boardman River Valley. Garfield Township Deputy Mike Makowski said it’s almost incomprehensible the amount of...
AgricultureUpNorthLive.com

Some northern Michigan crops impacted by cooler spring temperatures

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The unpredictable cooler spring weather in northern Michigan is creating challenges for some farmers. The recent cold temperatures overnight have affected each crop differently. Some grape growers said the weather hasn't affected their crops too much. "We're all looking for a pretty good growing...
Public HealthTraverse City Record-Eagle

Kirstie Sieloff: The COVID uncertainty continues

Michigan breathed a collective sigh of relief last week as our state met the first milestone in the ‘MI Vacc to Normal’ plan, tying reopening to vaccination targets. With at least 55 percent of Michiganders having received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, in-person work is anticipated to resume across all employment sectors on May 24.
Cadillac, MITraverse City Record-Eagle

Wexford, Missaukee RRP opens May 17

CADILLAC — Small businesses in Wexford and Missaukee counties can apply for funding from the Regional Resiliency Program beginning on May 17. The application period opens May 17 at 8 a.m. and closes on May 28 at 5 p.m. The grant application for businesses with nine or fewer employees must be completed online at www.venturenorthfunding.org.
Cheboygan County, MICheboygan Tribune

Cheboygan County Habitat for Humanity receives $1,000 grant

CHEBOYGAN — Cheboygan County Habitat for Humanity recently received a little extra help for its home repair program through a $1,000 grant from the First Federal of Northern Michigan Legacy Foundation. Cheboygan County Habitat for Humanity was one of the legacy foundation's first quarter grant recipients, with the $1,000 to...
Retailmarketplace.org

This northern Michigan retailer is banking on a summer with lots of foot traffic

Most of the year, Annie Lang Hartman’s business, Compass Paper Co., is mostly online, but last year she opened a seasonal brick-and-mortar location in northern Michigan. Predicting lots of previously pent-up demand from tourists this summer, Lang Hartman has reopened her store. We opened our seasonal store in 2020, and...