Yarrow Brown: Short term rentals affect year-round housing

Short-term rentals are important to the economy of northern Michigan, especially for many communities in northwest Michigan. We have an abundance of natural beauty that attracts people to the area, yet many rural communities lack tourist lodging options. Converting homes to short-term rentals for vacationers on a long weekend or a week at a time is a great way to bring visitors and the resulting economic impact to our area. Those who come to our communities for vacation rentals will spend money at local businesses and may even relocate to the area someday.