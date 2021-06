Are we in the midst of a bumper year for climate change cases?. Last month, in a stunning day for the oil and gas industry, a Dutch court ordered Shell to reduce its emissions faster than it had planned. The ruling wasn't the first time a court in the Netherlands has ruled in favor of restricting emissions (in the past, Dutch courts have ruled against the government), but it was widely seen as a sign that climate change cases are coming to courtrooms in a big way.