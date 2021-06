The crypto market is busier than ever. More and more tokens and cryptocurrencies are flooding the exchanges and it’s getting difficult to recognize the best trading opportunities. The majority of tokens and altcoins available on the market fail to represent any real value. A new cryptocurrency that will soon be listed on the new CEX seems to have a solution to this problem. Continue reading to find out more about TecraCoin and have a look at the bigger picture of the ecosystem of Tecra.