Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

8 dead in shooting at rail yard serving Silicon Valley

WINKNEWS.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleAn employee opened fire Wednesday at a California rail yard serving Silicon Valley, killing eight people before ending his own life, authorities said. The suspect was an employee of the Valley Transportation Authority, which provides bus, light rail and other transit services throughout Santa Clara County, the most populated county in the Bay Area, authorities said.

www.winknews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
California State
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Suicide#Mass Shootings#Silicon Valley#Murder#Sheriff#Vta#Transparent California#The Mercury News#The Associated Press#Usa Today#Northeastern University#White House#Congress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

Full report: Silicon Valley Pain Index 2021

The Silicon Valley Pain Index, conducted by the San Jose State University Human Rights Institute, is an annual report focusing on racial discrimination and income inequality in the region. The report was inspired by an index compiled about New Orleans in the wake of Hurricane Katrina. The Human Rights Institute released its findings this week. Here is the... The post Full report: Silicon Valley Pain Index 2021 appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose, CABayInsider

Guadalupe rail yard integral to restoring VTA light rail service, agency pushes for recovery funds

Guadalupe rail yard integral to restoring VTA light rail service, agency pushes for recovery funds. In a major step following last month's mass shooting, Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority's board took emergency action Friday to streamline the process for repairs and for leasing new buildings. This, along with a push for state recovery funds, may help bring light rail service back soon.
Surprise, AZPosted by
KTAR News

1 dead after MCSO deputy-involved shooting in West Valley

PHOENIX – Authorities said a man was dead after exchanging gunfire with a Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputy in Surprise. A spokesman for the agency said a uniformed deputy saw a crashed vehicle in the median of southbound U.S. 60/Grand Avenue near Loop 303 on Wednesday around 6:30 p.m. When...
Hayward, CAlifewest.edu

Beautiful Silicon Valley Clinic for Sale – Priced BELOW Net!

-/1 Beautiful Silicon Valley Clinic for Sale – Priced BELOW Net!. Modern clinic brings $155,000 net income in just 32 hours per week. 1,200 sq ft clinic boasts 7 treatment rooms, break room, restroom, + reception area. Office is conveniently located on main roads with generous parking space in a busy California community near shopping, schools, + restaurants. 20 new patients every month mean consistent income, while 55% cash collections make life easy. Business-friendly town has many startups + consistent economic growth, + the booming tech industry brings educated + affluent clientele. In 2019, Sunnyvale was named one of America’s 20 Best Places to Live + one of the top 15 places for young professionals. Also named the safest city in America by SmartAsset, Sunnyvale’s top-notch schools make an exceptional place to raise a family. Outdoor recreation abounds. Walk among giants at the Redwood Forests, refine your palate in Napa’s renowned wine country, or reconnect with the mountains at Yosemite or Lake Tahoe. Make a short hop to San Francisco or San Jose for downtown bustle + renowned restaurants or enjoy the summer festival scene in downtown Sunnyvale. See pics + details at https://www.progressivepracticesales.com/silicon-valley-california or call 888-508-9197.
Morgantown, WVIntelligencer

Almost Silicon Valley: DataRobot’s CEO Sees Potential in West Virginia

CHARLESTON — Over the last couple of years, West Virginia has seen steady growth in technology companies calling the Mountain State home, creating a new kind of Mountaineer explorer. Most recently, Boston-based DataRobot announced an expansion into West Virginia. The “Augmented Intelligence” company is opening an office at Vantage Ventures...
San Jose, CAPosted by
MercuryNews

Carl Guardino resumes his role as Silicon Valley’s ‘Running Man’

Carl Guardino dressed up in a Batman costume on a hot Wednesday at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, but if he really had a secret superhero identity, it probably would be “Running Man” or “Captain Fundraiser.” His mission this time was to launch Bloom Energy’s Stars and Strides Community Run, a 5K/10K race with a goal of raising $250,000 for the Valley Medical Center Foundation.
Santa Clara, CAdailymagazine.news

Silicon Valley Insider Trading Bust Nets Biology Teacher-Bookie

(Bloomberg) -- A Silicon Valley high school teacher who moonlighted as a sports bookmaker was tagged by federal authorities with another moniker: inside trader. U.S. prosecutors want Benjamin Wylam, a 42-year-old biology teacher in Santa Clara, California, to pay back $999,000 of more than $1 million they claim he earned using inside information given to him by his best friend who was an executive at Infinera Corp., a small-cap digital optical network maker.
Lifestylesvdaily.com

Hotel Citrine Opens June 20 in Silicon Valley

Hotel Citrine, a new Tribute Portfolio Hotel, opens its doors June 20 in Palo Alto in the heart of Silicon Valley. With 150 guest rooms and suites, Hotel Citrine will also feature the Wild Onion Bistro serving meals all day long. Hotel Citrine joins Tribute Portfolio, Marriott International’s independent portfolio...
Businessbloomberglaw.com

Winston & Strawn Adds Silicon Valley Partner from DLA Piper

M&A lawyer Khoa Do advises on mid-market to large-scale deals. Winston has hired more than 20 lawyers in California this year. Winston & Strawn has hired Khoa Do, a former DLA Piper partner, to serve as chair of its Northern California corporate practice, marking a major hire in a competitive market for talent in Silicon Valley.
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Chronicle

Only one U.S. city saw a bigger pandemic exodus than San Francisco

San Francisco saw the second largest population decline of all major cities in the U.S. in 2020, according to census data. Only one city —Baltimore — logged a greater population decline. San Francisco’s population shrank by 1.39% between July 1, 2019, and July 1, 2020, U.S. Census data shows. Before...