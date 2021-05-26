Cancel
Interior Design

Oliver Space is elevating the home furnishing experience through technology thoughtful design and hospitality-minded service.

Oliver Space Raises $13M in Series A Financing to Ignite a Movement Toward Flexible Home Furnishing. SAN FRANCISCO, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oliver Space today announced the close of a $13M Series A financing round, bringing the total amount raised to date to $21M in equity and an additional $16M in debt financing, to further its mission of bringing unprecedented ease and flexibility to the home furnishing experience. The round was led by Silicon Valley venture capital firm U.S. Venture Partners (USVP), alongside Mayfield Fund, Abstract VC, Expa Capital, and Burst Capital. Rick Lewis, USVP's General Partner, will join the company's board of directors.

