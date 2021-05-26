Oliver Space is elevating the home furnishing experience through technology thoughtful design and hospitality-minded service.

PlantX Life Inc. (CSE: VEGA) (OTCQB: PLTXF) (Frankfurt: WNT1) is committed to building a whole plant-based ecosystem and becoming the most trusted, one-stop destination for people living plant-based lives. As part of this effort, PlantX recently entered into a strategic partnership with Nootka & Sea, a privately held British Columbia company that operates in the apothecary and cosmetics space. The partnership will allow PlantX to include NOOTKA’s products, which PlantX is confident fits perfectly with what the company stands for in the market, in the Beauty section of its Canadian and U.S. e-commerce platforms. An article discussing this quotes PlantX Founder Sean Dollinger as saying, “We are aiming to be the digital face of the plant-based community, and as such, we want to be able to carry and offer the very highest-quality products for our customers. This partnership will help us capitalize on this exciting market.”