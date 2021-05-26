Master of Code Logo

Long gone are the days of having to pass document files back and forth over email or thumb drives because Google Docs completely revolutionized the word processor. Google Docs makes collaboration easy, is free to use, and available on any device that can get an Internet connection. But there have always been limitations. Say, for instance, the lack of an expansive font library. Well, Google has since corrected that with 60 new font options that will make your Arial, Georgia, and Calibri defaults a thing of the past. We highly encourage you to check them all out, but we do have a few favorites. Bodoni Moda is one of mid-century designer Massimo Vignelli’s favorites. Comic Neue is a new take on the much-derided Comic Sans that doesn’t suck. JetBrains Mono is a typeface originally designed for developers that became increasingly popular because of its adaptability and readability. When you’re ready to take the new options for a test drive, it’s as easy as opening a Google Doc, clicking the font dropdown, then more fonts, and finding your new favorite.