Bird, Storm use run in OT to hand Sun their first loss

KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 15 days ago
EVERETT, Wash. — Sue Bird scored 21 points, Jewell Loyd had 19 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three steals and the Seattle Storm handed the Connecticut Sun their first loss of the season with a 90-87 win.

Bird sandwiched a pair of 3-pointers around a layup by Loyd in an 8-0 run to open the extra period and the Storm (4-1) led the rest of the way.

Jonquel Jones had her fifth consecutive double-double for Connecticut (5-1), finishing with 28 points, 13 rebounds, three steals and three blocks.

Connecticut was without coach Curt Miller, who was fined $10,000 and suspended for one game by the WNBA for making a disparaging remark to a referee Sunday about the weight of Las Vegas Aces post player Liz Cambage.

