Obituaries

Robert Russell Schmeekle

gothenburgleader.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleRobert russell schmeeckle, 31, of Gothenburg died May 23, 2021, near Cozad. He was born July 28, 1989, in Omaha, son of Susan Schmeeckle. Robert lived in Omaha from birth to 1997, then his family moved to Gothenburg where he attended school at Gothenburg and Brady. Following graduation, he moved to Mesa, Arizona for six years where he attended RSI for HVAC schooling. He returned to Nebraska and worked as a tree trimmer for Double L Tree Service.

www.gothenburgleader.com

villages-news.com

Robert Sauls

Robert Leathan Sauls, 86, of Summerfield, FL passed away on Thursday, September 16, 2021. He was born on April 7, 1935 in Panama City, FL. Robert was a one of a kind man. He was a loving husband, good dad, awesome best friend. He worked hard all his life. Robert was truly loved and will be missed by many. “My husband treated me as if I were his queen.” He was truly my soulmate. He always provided more than enough for us. All the bad was swept away when he was there. He was my comfort and the love of my life. I will always love you forever “Blue Eyes.” Love always and forever, your Pumpkin.
SUMMERFIELD, FL
lakeandpine.com

Robert Christiansen

Robert Carl Christiansen, 78, of Menahga, MN, passed away on Monday, September 13, 2021, at Sanford Hospital in Fargo, ND. Robert Carl Christiansen was born on March 25, 1943, in Bismarck, ND, to Carl and Letty (Gravely) Christiansen. Growing up, his family lived in Bismarck, West Fargo, and Glyndon where Robert graduated from high school. After graduation he worked for the Clay County Highway Department. In January 1975 he met Marlys Wang through mutual friends and they were married in June of the same year. In 1977, Robert and Marlys bought a dairy farm west of Menahga, where they farmed for 20 years. He spent 26 years on the Runeberg Township Board and also served as Chairman for a time. He worked for RDO Equipment as a maintenance crew chief until he retired at the age of 63. In his retirement, he would help the neighbors on their farms and could be found at township hall every Saturday morning until January 2019.
gothenburgleader.com

Augustin Kenneth Fruge

Corrine and Matt Fruge of Arnold welcomed the birth of a son born Sept. 8, 2021, at Gothenburg Health. Augustin Kenneth Fruge was born at 11:14 a.m. weighing 6 pounds 12 ounces and measuring 20 inches long. Grandparents are Patrick and Renee Fruge of Basile, Louisiana, and Kenneth and Jeanne Stoffel of Palos Park, Illinois. Great-grandparents are Andrew and Mary Richard of Eunice, Louisiana, and Frank and Judith Somogyi of Chicago, Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
9NEWS

Instructor remembered by students and staff at School of Rock Denver

DENVER — Students at the School of Rock Denver remember an instructor who was fatally stabbed on Wednesday. For more than a decade, Jennifer Gelvin Rouse touched the lives of students. "Primarily she taught vocal lessons," said the school's owner and general manager, Jim Johnson. "She was really really good...
DENVER, CO
gothenburgleader.com

Enduring Trials Side-By-Side

November 26, 2020, was a day of celebration in the Daup family, and many folks in the tight-knit community of Gothenburg joined in. After 323 days of hospitalization, many of those quite literally fighting for his life, Alan Daup came home. And while it was a joyous occasion, Alan’s ordeal was far from over.
HEALTH
theprogressortimes.com

Robert Lewis

Robert O. “Robby” Lewis, 22, of Carey, died unexpectedly on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at home following a recent battle with drug addiction. On Oct. 8, 1998, Robby was born in Findlay, the son of Sherri (Haggerty) Hernandez and Thomas R. Lewis. He went to daycare at Christ Lutheran Church in Carey, where he was baptized. He also graduated from Carey High School in the class of 2018.
CAREY, OH
recordargusnews.com

Robert Daly

Robert Daly, 51, of Jamestown, died unexpectedly on Sept. 24, 2021. His abrupt loss has the family shocked and deeply saddened. Robert was born on Nov. 11, 1969, to Robert and Jeanie Daly in Memphis, Tenn. Rob worked as a truck driver for 21 years and had an immense passion for trucking. He was helping to build a better trucking […]
JAMESTOWN, PA

