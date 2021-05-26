Robert Russell Schmeekle
Robert russell schmeeckle, 31, of Gothenburg died May 23, 2021, near Cozad. He was born July 28, 1989, in Omaha, son of Susan Schmeeckle. Robert lived in Omaha from birth to 1997, then his family moved to Gothenburg where he attended school at Gothenburg and Brady. Following graduation, he moved to Mesa, Arizona for six years where he attended RSI for HVAC schooling. He returned to Nebraska and worked as a tree trimmer for Double L Tree Service.www.gothenburgleader.com
Comments / 0