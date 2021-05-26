Robert Russell Schmeekle

Robert Carl Christiansen, 78, of Menahga, MN, passed away on Monday, September 13, 2021, at Sanford Hospital in Fargo, ND. Robert Carl Christiansen was born on March 25, 1943, in Bismarck, ND, to Carl and Letty (Gravely) Christiansen. Growing up, his family lived in Bismarck, West Fargo, and Glyndon where Robert graduated from high school. After graduation he worked for the Clay County Highway Department. In January 1975 he met Marlys Wang through mutual friends and they were married in June of the same year. In 1977, Robert and Marlys bought a dairy farm west of Menahga, where they farmed for 20 years. He spent 26 years on the Runeberg Township Board and also served as Chairman for a time. He worked for RDO Equipment as a maintenance crew chief until he retired at the age of 63. In his retirement, he would help the neighbors on their farms and could be found at township hall every Saturday morning until January 2019.

