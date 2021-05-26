Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

Bill Walton walks the solar talk, having powered his home and electric vehicles for years with rooftop solar power.

By Stellar Solar
Posted by 
The Press
The Press
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NBA Hall of Fame Center and Solar Evangelist Bill Walton Joining the Fight to Save Solar in California from the Utility Profit Grab. SAN DIEGO, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bill Walton, iconic NBA legend, broadcaster, and current Solar Evangelist for San Diego-based Stellar Solar -- has teamed up with the California Solar and Storage Association (CALSSA) and a growing coalition of solar consumers and environmentalists to staunchly oppose AB 1139 (Gonzalez). Their joint efforts will bolster the fight against the utility-backed legislation that would kill the residential and commercial rooftop solar industry in California and the 65,000+ jobs that go with it.

www.thepress.net
The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
620
Followers
17K+
Post
60K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Walton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rooftop#San Diego#Electric Power#Commercial Vehicles#Nba Hall Of Fame Center#Solar Evangelist#Stellar Solar#Calssa#Ab 1139#Save Solar#Storage#San Diego#Environmentalists#Home#Prnewswire#Iconic Nba Legend#Hall Of Fame#Profit#Legislation#Broadcaster
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Solar Power
News Break
Cars
Related
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Solar-powered cold storage service

Oorja Development Solutions, a decentralized solar solutions provider, has launched solar-powered cold storage as a service in the Indian state of Bihar. The “Oonnayan” cooling service allows small farmers to store perishable horticulture produce on a per-crate-per-day basis without paying any high upfront costs. To deploy the service, Oorja Development...
Energy IndustryEurekAlert

CIGAR 'smokes out' attacks on solar electrical power equipment

As green energy becomes more prevalent, solar arrays are seen as among the most promising methods for generating sustainable electricity. At the same time, inverters - the "brains" of the system, converting DC power generated by the panels to AC power ingested by the grid - are also becoming smarter, adding adaptive capabilities to respond to changing conditions in the grid.
San Diego, CAPosted by
The Paso Robles Press

‘This Bill Could Kill Rooftop Solar’ By Thomas Elias

If politicians wanted to kill rooftop solar energy production in California, they could not find a better vehicle than a proposed new law known as Assembly Bill 1139. This is a brainchild of Democratic Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez of San Diego, previously best known for authoring AB 5, another destructive bill she pushed into law in 2019 only to see her legislative colleagues a year later rescind many of its onerous provisions. AB 5 was despised, especially by folks it was supposed to help.
California Statepv-magazine-usa.com

Proposed bill that could gut California rooftop solar draws fire

Concurrent to the net energy metering (NEM) proceeding being held by the California Public Utilities Commission, a bill has been introduced to the state assembly that would amend the credits that legacy, current, and future solar customers receive for their systems. The bill’s approach has many across the industry describing it as shocking and dangerous.
Livermore, CAindependentnews.com

Rooftop Solar

In last week's editorial, you mentioned something that sounded like the demise of small solar businesses whose lives depended on residential installations. I'm confused how that can happen based on the California law stating every new residential structure, three stories and less, must be energy net zero starting Jan. 1, 2020. In your view, if the installation companies dry up, who will be installing the solar systems on all those new homes?
Hawaii StateInhabitat.com

Kauhale Kai is a solar-powered, pavilion-style home on Hawaii’s Big Island

Inspired by a childhood of memories in the area, Kauhale Kai, a complex and a home, was commissioned by clients that wanted to honor Polynesian and Hawaiian cultures in the design and material selections for the project. With this in mind, they hired de Reus Architects and interior designers at Saint Dizier Design to create a flowing, comprehensive 9,902-square-foot home that sits within the Mauna Kea Resort.
Livonia, MIthefabricator.com

Roush advances development of Aptera’s solar electric vehicle

Livonia, Mich.-based Roush, a provider of engineering, prototyping, testing, and manufacturing services, is driving new advances in Aptera Motors’ solar electric vehicle as the company nears completion of its Beta development phase. Among the enhancements to the ultraefficient design include improvements to turning radius, geometry, door seals, and latches. “Aptera...
Ely, MNWNMT AM 650

Solar Powered Cell Site On Echo Trail

ELY, MN (KDAL) – First responders in northern Minnesota are getting a boost in wireless communications thanks to the FirstNet expansion in the region from AT&T. A solar powered cell site on the Echo Trail northwest of Ely was launched last month and has already been used by those battling a wildfire near Bazhik Lake.
Energy Industryenergycentral.com

Appalachian Power seeks bids for solar/wind power

Appalachian Power last Wednesday issued two requests for proposals (RFPs) to help the company comply with provisions of the Virginia Clean Economy Act (VCEA). Under the VCEA, Appalachian Power must meet annual interim requirements as it works toward 100 percent carbon-free energy in its Virginia service territory by 2050. In...
Energy IndustryCNHI

Capturing the sun: Solar power farm construction begins

PORTAGE – Excavation work has begun on the Portage Township site where one of the state’s largest solar power generation facilities will be constructed. Competitive Power Ventures announced that the Maple Hill Solar 100-megawatt solar farm is being constructed with additional support from Gemma Power Systems. The solar farm, located...
Energy Industrypowermag.com

The POWER Interview: Spotlight on the Solar Wave

Growth in the solar power sector is coming from many angles, with utilities building ever-larger solar arrays, and more homeowners and building owners putting panels on their rooftops. Many utilities and other companies also are expanding offerings of community solar, a way for electricity customers to get the benefits of solar power without having to install a rooftop system.
Industrysolarpowerworldonline.com

Solar Basics (At Home!): How to mount wires on rooftop solar projects

Solar Basics is a video series by Solar Power World created to help installers learn about the business, tools and tricks of the solar power trade. Flush-mount rooftop solar projects are getting closer to the roof to make for the sleekest installation possible. But it’s important to still practice proper wire management under the arrays too. Learn how in this Solar Basics video, based on the story: Mounting wires is just as important as mounting panels on rooftop projects.
Harrison, MITimes Union

City of Harrison becomes Solar Power Leader by Adding Solar to Municipal Buildings

HARRISON, Mich. (PRWEB) June 07, 2021. Solar power panels are being installed on five municipal buildings throughout the City of Harrison. This ground-breaking initiative is expected to save the town nearly $162,000 in energy costs each year over 30 years and positions this mid-Michigan town as a leader in renewable energy. The 1,884 solar panels (659.4 KW) are being installed at City Hall, the Fire Hall, water tower, pump house and wastewater treatment facility. These locations were selected because these are the Harrison city buildings which are the largest consumers of power.
Energy Industrytechxplore.com

3 things rooftop solar can teach us about Australia's electric car rollout

Governments and car manufacturers are investing hundreds of billions of dollars on electric vehicles. But while the electric transport revolution is inevitable, the final destination remains unknown. The electric vehicle transition is about more than just doing away with vehicles powered by fossil fuels. We must also ensure quality technology...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Solar and wind to clean the US power grid

In order to clean the U.S. power grid, wind, solar and energy storage professionals will need to deploy more than a terawatt of additional clean electricity capacity. No problem, drill sergeant! The developers are at the ready!. According to power plant waiting lists around the country, more than half of...
CarsRoad & Track

This Is Why We Don't Have Solar-Powered Cars

The sun is the closest thing we've found to a limitless source of energy. It bombards the Earth with enough energy to power a year's worth of human electric activity in just over an hour. It won't run out for billions of years, it doesn't pollute our atmosphere, and it can be accessed from anywhere. You'd be forgiven for thinking it's the perfect solution to powering our cars.