Mass Effect: Legendary Edition is a pretty huge package, so it was always going to have some things in need of tweaking via a post-launch update or 12. A patch goes live today that should alleviate some issues folks are having across all platforms. The patch makes several general changes, as well as fixes to all three games. Though, it’s the first game in the series gets the most love. We found the compilation to be a fairly satisfying one for fans of the series. So, I’m glad it’s continuing to improve, as fans deserve these games at their best.