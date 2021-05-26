Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Pierce, FL

POW*MIA Flag Raising In Fort Pierce

By Plythe
treasuresfp.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlythe Freedman holds a MA in Youth Ministry from Columbia Theological Seminary. She is a mother of two. Her passion for small businesses and her community has been displayed through her many hours of volunteering and meeting with city officials to assist in promoting Fort Pierce. She is also a former board member of Grace Way Village, a non profit organization that helps clothe and feed disadvantaged children. She is a former member of the Chamber of Commerce and a former Royal Palms member. She served on the RDC advisory board at Suncoast Mental Health Center. And She was appointed by a City Commissioner to serve on the CRA Advisory Committee as the chair. She worked with Frontline For Kids as their public relations specialist and had her own column in the Lincoln Park Main Street Showcase. Plythe's goal is to promote Fort Pierce as a destination for families to visit, live, work and play.

www.treasuresfp.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Pierce, FL
Fort Pierce, FL
Government
Local
Florida Society
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community#Street Children#Children And Youth#Grace Way Village#The Chamber Of Commerce#Royal Palms#Rdc#Ma In Youth Ministry#Mia#Advisory Board#City Officials#Kids#Disadvantaged Children
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Florida StateWCTV

Leon County hosts virtual Emancipation Day panel and performances

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In 2020, Leon County was the first municipality in the state of Florida to officially declare May 20 Florida’s Emancipation Day, a county-wide holiday. The County is partnering with Village Square and the Tallahassee Museum to host a Created Equal event, centered on Emancipation Day. Royle...
Delaware Statehometownnewstc.com

Delaware Avenue to see resurfacing

FORT PIERCE – In a rare joint meeting, city commissioners met with their St. Lucie County counterparts to discuss the upcoming repaving of Delaware Avenue, a roadway stretching from U.S. 1 to Hartman Road whose maintenance and upkeep is shared by the two municipalities. St. Lucie County Assistant Public Works...