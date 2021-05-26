GoSite Logo (PRNewsfoto/GoSite)

Cancel
By GoSite
The Press
The Press
 16 days ago
GoSite Names PayPal, Amazon, GoDaddy Leaders to Top Roles to Grow All-in-one Small Business Platform. SAN DIEGO, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GoSite, an all-in-one platform for small businesses selling services, today announced three top level hires - Bhavin Rawal, Randall Turner, and Gary Arnold - to further invest in supporting small business growth. The all-in-one, cloud-based platform and mobile app transforms the way small business owners run their businesses by making it easier for their customers to find, book, and pay for services online.

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

