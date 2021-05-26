Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greenville, OH

Circle of Friends ‘Date Night’ a success

By Daily Advocate
Daily Advocate
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENVILLE — The Radiant Lighthouse Circle of Friends recently held their J C’s Coffee House Date Night Dinner, which helped raised funds to benefit the group’s ministry, outreach and Bible study. Janice Clark, Circle of Friend’s ministry leader at the Radiant Lighthouse Church, organized the date night, from setting the tables and serving the meal, to coordinating the entertainment for the evening. Through Clark’s efforts and the wonderful volunteers and Circle of Friends members who pitched in to help, the group was presented with a donation of $250.

www.dailyadvocate.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Society
Greenville, OH
Society
City
Greenville, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Date Night#House Music#Church Members#Volunteers#Circle Of Friend#The Circle Of Friends#The J C#Coffee House#Friends Members#Dinner#Success#Bible Study
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Music
Related
Ohio StateThrillist

A New Driveable Art Trail Brings Creativity and Color to Rural Ohio

Venture off the highway for quirky art and small town gems. “You ever try looking at a picture of a vulture for hours?” Ric Leichliter deadpans as he squints into the sun, the wind ripping through his grey ponytail. To his left, a flock of steel turkeys poke around an open field. To his right, a handful of metal vultures leer ominously from sculpted branches. “They’re just…ugly. It’s not a nice thing to look at.”
Darke County, OHDaily Advocate

Feline Friday Adoptable ‘Cool Cats’

DARKE COUNTY — “Cool cats,” both full grown and kittens, are just waiting to be adopted into loving homes, and are available now at the Darke County Humane Society, located at 7053 OH-49, in Greenville. One “cool cat” fact is that in densely populated urban areas, like Chicago (which has...
Darke County, OHDaily Advocate

Adoptable Pet of the Week

DARKE COUNTY — This week’s “Adoptable Pets” feature two canines in need of a caring home. Kali, an 8-year-old Boston Terrier/Husky mix, is a sweet girl who came to the shelter because her owners moved (and their new landlord did not allow dogs). She is spayed, loves kids, good with other dogs, and likes to go for car rides. Kali is house and create trained. She is a bit timid of strangers at first, as she is not used to being at the shelter. Kali weighs in at 34.8 lbs and has been given her parvo/distemper/lepto vaccine, and bordetella vaccines, and dewormed. Kali is micro chipped, and is heart worm negative. Come in and meet Kali and other adoptable dogs at the Darke County Animal Shelter, located at 5066 County Home Road in Greenville. Have another dog? Just bring him or her along for a “meet and greet.” The Shelter is open Monday through Friday (8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 4 p.m.), and Saturday (9 to 11:30 a.m.) Just stop by or call 937-547-1645.
Greenville, OHDaily Advocate

Hearts and hands in ‘Aktion’

GREENVILLE — With Spring’s arrival and the easing of COVID restrictions, many people are beginning to get outside, enjoy the weather, and gather in small numbers. Whether waving “hello” to neighbors while shopping, or meeting at the nearby coffee shop, a smiling face and warm greeting can transform one’s day.
Greenville, OHDaily Advocate

Marchal family donates to GHS

GREENVILLE – The Marchal family recently donated a state of the art high jump mat and pit to Greenville Schools in memory of their son, Adam Marchal. Marchal. A 1999 Greenville Senior High School graduate and son of Colleen Marchal and Frank Marchal was a standout track and field athlete for the Green Wave.