Circle of Friends ‘Date Night’ a success
GREENVILLE — The Radiant Lighthouse Circle of Friends recently held their J C’s Coffee House Date Night Dinner, which helped raised funds to benefit the group’s ministry, outreach and Bible study. Janice Clark, Circle of Friend’s ministry leader at the Radiant Lighthouse Church, organized the date night, from setting the tables and serving the meal, to coordinating the entertainment for the evening. Through Clark’s efforts and the wonderful volunteers and Circle of Friends members who pitched in to help, the group was presented with a donation of $250.www.dailyadvocate.com