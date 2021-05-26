NorthShore Care Supply

MANDEVILLE (press release) – St. Tammany Corporation, the St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce, and the SLU Small Business Development Center are excited to announce their official partnership with Shop Local Nola, a directory of verified, locally owned businesses in the Greater New Orleans area, founded by JB Communications. They are joining other chambers and economic development associations in the Greater New Orleans area to join Shop Local Nola in an effort to encourage consumers to shop at local businesses. All of these organizations are committed to strengthening St. Tammany Parish and the Greater New Orleans businesses by bringing them as many resources as possible. ShopLocalNola.com is a free resource for businesses to boost their online visibility and even their Search Engine Optimization. Visit ShopLocalNola.com to register for your free business listing!