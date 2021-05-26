Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

NorthShore Care Supply

By NorthShore Care Supply
Posted by 
The Press
The Press
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NorthShore Care Supply Gives Insight on Ways Customers Become Repeat Buyers. GREEN OAKS, Calif., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NorthShore Care Supply, the leading direct-to-consumer brand of high absorbency incontinence products in the U.S., knows how to keep customers coming back and build repeat business. By listening to feedback, and demonstrating an earnest commitment to its mission, NorthShore has established itself as a leader in empowering individuals to manage incontinence through high-quality absorbent products and caring support; an important piece of their success is the trust that customers place in NorthShore products and supplies. Listening to the consumer, speaking their language and effectively marketing to them are just a few of the steps that NorthShore takes to keep loyal customers happy.

www.thepress.net
The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
620
Followers
17K+
Post
60K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northshore#Consumer Products#Northshore Care Supply#Care#Incontinence#Prnewswire#Loyal Customers#Green Oaks#Repeat Business#Calif#Success#Brand
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Marketing
Related
Altoona, WIWEAU-TV 13

CARE PARTNERS – MEMORY CARE OF ALTOONA

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Care Partners Memory Care staff of Altoona for the Sunshine Award. They went above and beyond while taking care of our mother and my father’s wife of 69 years. They were there as caregivers & friends to our family. They made Ellen Heimans passing so much easier for her and her family. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts!
AdvocacyTrendHunter.com

Teacher Supply Giveaways

Four Peaks Brewing Co. recently launched a new campaign dedicated to supporting teachers amid dwindling school budgets. Dubbed Four Peaks For Teacher, the initiative will distribute supplies to 10,000 teachers throughout the Southwest, based on nominations. Current and former students, faculty members, and parents can nominate any teacher they feel deserve to win.
New Orleans, LAFast Casual

Main Squeeze expanding to Northshore

Main Squeeze Juice Co., a Louisiana-based juice and smoothie bar franchise, is expanding its presence to the Northshore of Lake Pontchartrain, opposite of New Orleans. Opening June 18 at 3575 Hwy 190 in Mandeville, the store is the brand's fifth in the new Orleans area but first location on the Northshore.
Technologybiometricupdate.com

Certify Care

The CERTIFY Care platform is a secure, cloud-based SaaS interface for staff that enables complete patient authentication and engagement. This dashboard includes patient onboarding, biometric authentication, self-scheduling, and more. Care can be seamlessly integrated with your existing EHR/EMR systems to streamline and secure the patient journey. Currently, it is deployed at a variety of healthcare organizations of all sizes and specialties.
Lifestylethenewsgod.com

7 Tips on Buying Hookahs Online for New Users

You’ve had a long week, and you’re looking for a way to relax your mind. Wouldn’t it be nice if you had a hookah waiting for you at home?. You should look into buying hookahs online. You can find hookahs at an affordable price. You can also find high-quality hookahs that are better than anything you’ll find at your favorite hookah bar.
Industrymarketscale.com

Innovative Approaches to Always-On Service and Support

For customers and OEMs, it isn’t enough to have a state-of-the-art packaging system; service needs to also meet the highest standards. Pearson Packaging Systems’ Rolando Pena, Director of Customer Service, and Brian Patrick, Vice President of Engineering, spoke about the many service options Pearson provides to its customer and OEM base and how their service model is a value add.
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Inclusive Rebranded Rice Products

The Ben's Original rice range has been introduced by Mars Food as an update to the previous Uncle Ben's range in a bid to highlight inclusivity and a commitment to delivering high-quality ingredients. The branding for the ride will feature the recognizable orange background featured on the previous packaging to...
California StatePosted by
The Press

CA Unemployment Fraud, Backlog Still Dog Newsom

For nearly three decades, Susan Ward has relied on her hair-styling business to support herself. But when California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued COVID lockdown rules last year, forcing her to stay home and forgo seeing clients, she dutifully complied with the shifting restrictions. The state and the federal government promised...
SoftwarePosted by
The Press

AE Studio

SMS Subscription Management Tool, ElectricSMS, Acquired by ReCharge in Multi-Million Dollar Deal. VENICE, Calif., June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ElectricSMS, the leading product enabling customers to manage their subscription preferences through a simple SMS chat, today announced the acquisition of the company by ReCharge in a multi-million dollar cash and equity deal. ElectricSMS is the brainchild of AE Studio, the Venice-based development, data science, and design studio that creates custom software solutions that increase human agency. ReCharge, the leading provider of subscription management software for ecommerce, will rebrand ElectricSMS to ReChargeSMS. ElectricSMS gives customers agency over their subscription preferences in real-time, allowing them to skip, revise, renew, and reschedule their orders through a simple SMS chat and is currently used by leading brands like Olipop, Super Coffee, and GEM.
Texas StatePosted by
The Press

E--Stanton-Shoemaker--MD---FACOG

E. Stanton Shoemaker, MD, FACOG, is recognized by Continental Who's Who. CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- E. Stanton Shoemaker, MD, FACOG, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Obstetrician Gynecologist in the field of Medicine an at his Private Clinical Practice, Christus Spohn Medical Center, and Bay Area Medical Center.
Teton County, WYbuckrail.com

A Call to Care

Many of our fellow citizens here in Teton County are not aware of the social services provided by our local nonprofit groups. From food banks to after-school programs, from career counseling to just having a safe bed to spend the night, these selfless servants and their organizations strengthen our community in these and many other ways to make our community safer, more connected and humane.
Retailretailtouchpoints.com

Retail Technology and the CX Question

The retail industry was making slow-but-steady progress toward mobile becoming a dominant — if not the dominant — digital commerce mode. Experts warned that for this business model to work, however, retailers would need to provide a truly seamless omnichannel experience, complete with strong customer support. But until COVID-19 hit, most retailers felt that incremental changes in this direction would remain sufficient for meeting customer demands.
New Orleans, LAbizneworleans.com

Northshore Groups Announce Partnership with Shop Local Nola

MANDEVILLE (press release) – St. Tammany Corporation, the St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce, and the SLU Small Business Development Center are excited to announce their official partnership with Shop Local Nola, a directory of verified, locally owned businesses in the Greater New Orleans area, founded by JB Communications. They are joining other chambers and economic development associations in the Greater New Orleans area to join Shop Local Nola in an effort to encourage consumers to shop at local businesses. All of these organizations are committed to strengthening St. Tammany Parish and the Greater New Orleans businesses by bringing them as many resources as possible. ShopLocalNola.com is a free resource for businesses to boost their online visibility and even their Search Engine Optimization. Visit ShopLocalNola.com to register for your free business listing!
Saint Louis County, MOladuenews.com

Caring for Kids Provides Supplies, Resources and Hope to Families Across St. Louis County

Hundreds of St. Louis County children can tuck into new beds thanks to Caring for Kids. Founded by former judge and current family law attorney Susan Block in 2003, the local charity works to immediately provide essential resources to meet the needs of abused, neglected or at-risk children across St. Louis County. “We help kids from birth to age 21, and get our requests from the Family Court system of St. Louis County,” says Jan Abrams, the nonprofit’s executive director for the past 10 years. “These kids need just about anything, most often beds – we want to make them feel just like any other kid.”
Businessspringscareers.com

Remote Customer Service Representative

Our Common Purpose is the guiding principle that exemplifies the way we behave at Liberty Mutual Insurance. It supports us and keeps us on track as we strive to achieve our business goals. It defines how we interact with our customers, agents, and each other to deliver the kind of exceptional customer experience that differentiates us from our competitors. We achieve our Common Purpose by demonstrating our Quality Standards of behaving with integrity, delivering expertise, showing care and compassion, and making things easy.
Jobsspringscareers.com

Customer Service Associate Specialist

Are you curious, motivated, and forward-thinking? At FIS you’ll have the opportunity to work on some of the most challenging and relevant issues in financial services and technology. Our talented people empower us, and we believe in being part of a team that is open, collaborative, entrepreneurial, passionate and above all fun.
Pharmaceuticalsstlouisnews.net

Goudie CBD Oil Reviews (Scam Or Legit) - Does It Work?

Goudie CBD Oil is one of the leading wellness and fitness products that are made with the extract of CBD hemp plant to easily and affordably allow the consumers to enhance their entire health. This product of CBD oil fulfills the need of the body by providing needed nutrients and...
Industryfuelsmarketnews.com

For Both Wholesale Fuel Distributors and Convenience Store Operators

Everything Is Moving Faster. Technology Can Help You Catch Up. It’s no illusion that things are moving faster than ever in the petroleum and convenience store industries. You can keep working the same way you are today to try to keep pace, or you can use technology to work smarter. Technology offers an opportunity to gain efficiency and a competitive edge for both wholesale petroleum distributors and convenience stores.
Lifestylewolfandbadger.com

Caramia Cotton Large Square Pillowcase

There aren't any reviews for this product yet. Some recent customer reviews of the Wallace Cotton collection:. Lisbon Stonewashed Linen Duvet Set Superking (UK Super King) Mother Of Pearl Nightie (L) I like the pretty design and silky fabric. The colour is beautiful. Delivery. COVID-19: We're open online and shipping...